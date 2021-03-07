IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 30

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the tournament set to kick-off on April 9 and the final to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 30. The first game will take place between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Chennai.

The cash-rich tournament is set to return home after nearly two years as the last edition took place in the United Arab Emirates due to coronavirus pandemic-induced postponement and shift from India. The new season will take place in six cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

While the newly renovated stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting for the first time, the other five cities will play as neutral venues as none of the eight teams will have home advantage this year. Out of the six venues, every franchise is slated to play at four venues.

The world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the playoffs as well as the big final on May 30, 2021.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata will host 10 league matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will play host in eight matches each. Out of the 56 games, there are a total of 11 double-headers. The afternoon games will begin at 3.30 PM IST, whereas the evening games will start at 7.30 PM IST.

The tournament will be played behind closed doors at the start and a call will be taken for the latter part as the tournament goes on. To reduce commute and minimise the risks, each team will travel only three times in the entire tournament and each city will have a separate bio-bubble in place for smooth conduct of the 7-week competition.