IPL 2021 suspended: Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan return home on charter plane

Bangladesh cricketers Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan have safely returned back home after the suspension of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Thursday as the left-arm pacer informed on his social media with a picture.

The two franchises for whom the duo played for, the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders arranged the charter flight for the duo to safely arrive back in their country. The two cricketers thanked their franchises for 'making it happen' as the two sides were in different bubbles in Delhi and Ahmedabad respectively.

Taking to his social media, Rahman wrote, "Alhamdulillah, we have safely made it back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for its contribution."

Rahman made his debut for the men in pink and returned to the IPL after a gap of three years, having played in the 2018 edition last for the Mumbai Indians. While Shakib returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders and played first three games for the men in purple before being replaced by Sunil Narine.