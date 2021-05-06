Trending#

IPL 2021 suspended: Mahela Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Australians, Mumbai Indians reveal travel plans

Mumbai Indians on Thursday said that the team management will stay in Delhi till all members have reached their respective destinations safely.


Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene will quarantine in the Maldives before returning home to Sri Lanka | Photo: BCCI / IPL

May 6, 2021

Mumbai Indians revealed on Thursday that their head coach Mahela Jayawardene will complete his quarantine in the Maldives similarly to the whole Australian contingent before he flies to his home country Sri Lanka. Jayawardene was the lone member from his country in the MI contingent.

The defending champions also laid out the detailed plans of their members reaching their homes safely. The franchise said that they have made arrangements for their Australian contingent for the 14-day quarantine in the Maldives before they fly home. 

Similarly, they have arranged charter flights for their players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies (Trinidad). As for the Indian players, all have gone back to their homes following all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The players from Mumbai and Ahemdabad will return back home via the latter on charter flights and the management has ensured that they will stay in Delhi till each and every player reach their homes specifically.

Mumbai Indians were playing in Delhi and won their both games in the city before the tournament got suspended after the rise in the number of COVID-191 cases inside the bio-bubble.