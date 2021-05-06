IPL 2021 suspended: Mahela Jayawardene to quarantine in Maldives as Australians, Mumbai Indians reveal travel plans

Mumbai Indians revealed on Thursday that their head coach Mahela Jayawardene will complete his quarantine in the Maldives similarly to the whole Australian contingent before he flies to his home country Sri Lanka. Jayawardene was the lone member from his country in the MI contingent.

The defending champions also laid out the detailed plans of their members reaching their homes safely. The franchise said that they have made arrangements for their Australian contingent for the 14-day quarantine in the Maldives before they fly home.

Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia.

Similarly, they have arranged charter flights for their players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies (Trinidad). As for the Indian players, all have gone back to their homes following all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 6, 2021

The players from Mumbai and Ahemdabad will return back home via the latter on charter flights and the management has ensured that they will stay in Delhi till each and every player reach their homes specifically.

Mumbai & Ahmedabad based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. The Cabin crew has completed 7 days quarantine at the team hotel in Delhi. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 6, 2021

MI managment will stay back in Delhi till all members of the MI contingent reach their respective destinations safely. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 6, 2021

Mumbai Indians were playing in Delhi and won their both games in the city before the tournament got suspended after the rise in the number of COVID-191 cases inside the bio-bubble.