IPL 2021 suspended: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, makes BIG claim about bio-bubble breach

Days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly finally broke his silence and defended BCCI's decision to host the IPL 2021 in India amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Ganguly said that it is not easy to contain coronavirus even inside a bio-secure environment and added that he has no idea how the virus entered the 'bio-bubble'.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ganguly also spoke about a potential breach in the bio-bubble and said, "I don't think so. The report we got is that there's no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say."

It is to be noted that IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings reported positive Covid cases within their camps forcing the BCCI to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely.

"Professional hands around the world can't control it (virus penetrating the bubble). When it was happening in England (second wave of the pandemic), there were cases in the English Premier League. Manchester City, Arsenal players got infected," Ganguly said.

The former India captain said that it is not easy for BCCI to reschedule the remaining matches of IPL 2021 because the international calendar is very packed.

"(Premier League) Matches got rescheduled. Because their season is six months long, they can do it. But our season is tight. Since we have to (release) players to their respective countries, rescheduling was very difficult," Ganguly added.