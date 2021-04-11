IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Twitterati go mad at Shubman Gill's straight six off Natarajan, watch
Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill scored just 15 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad but surely delighted the fans with a classy sixer.
Shubman Gill smashed a beautifully timed shot over long-on off T Natarajan | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Indian cricket's current blue-eyed boy Shubman Gill didn't have a great score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata Knight Riders' first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, but he sure delighted the fans with a classy lofted shot over the straight boundary.
For many, it was the shot of the tournament just into the third game. With such ease, Gill picked up the delivery from the length and punched it over the long-on for a six. Some immaculate timing there.
Shaw Yesterday Gill Today pic.twitter.com/nenkqDj4Ob— Dhoni's Spark (@ConcussionSub) April 11, 2021
Gill, however, couldn't continue on for long as he was bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan on a googly. Gill scored 15 runs off 13 balls.
But, that shot by Gill surely won him plaudits for the way the ball left his bat, his follow through with a straight bat and the timing involved in the shot. The netizens couldn't stop applauding that shot.
Here are some of the reactions:
That six from Shubman just now! Class all over.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
What a shot from Shubman Gill, what a strike for six. pic.twitter.com/1vNIz8f5Ob— Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) April 11, 2021
Shubman Bisecting Kuldeep Mouth #Gill #Shubmangill #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #KKRvSRH #DreRuss #Natarajan #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/c0ShBdnv5d— Dr. VK (@VijayKi15017897) April 11, 2021
gill mashaallah nazar na lage— (@sarphirimusafir) April 11, 2021
What a shot!! Class written all over it. Gill #IPL2021 #KKRvSRH— Siddhant Acharya (@thesiddhant10) April 11, 2021
Shot of the day by #Gill ... what a super Sunday wala shot Gill#SRHvKKR— Surya (@GoluTheroy) April 11, 2021
That shot from gill Ufff— Sharma ji's fan #MI (@LoyalRohitFan1) April 11, 2021