IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Twitterati go mad at Shubman Gill's straight six off Natarajan, watch

Indian cricket's current blue-eyed boy Shubman Gill didn't have a great score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata Knight Riders' first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, but he sure delighted the fans with a classy lofted shot over the straight boundary.

For many, it was the shot of the tournament just into the third game. With such ease, Gill picked up the delivery from the length and punched it over the long-on for a six. Some immaculate timing there.

Gill, however, couldn't continue on for long as he was bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan on a googly. Gill scored 15 runs off 13 balls.

But, that shot by Gill surely won him plaudits for the way the ball left his bat, his follow through with a straight bat and the timing involved in the shot. The netizens couldn't stop applauding that shot.

Also read When Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar used same caption on an Instagram post and fans lost their minds

Here are some of the reactions:

That six from Shubman just now! Class all over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021

What a shot from Shubman Gill, what a strike for six. pic.twitter.com/1vNIz8f5Ob — Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) April 11, 2021

gill mashaallah nazar na lage — (@sarphirimusafir) April 11, 2021

What a shot!! Class written all over it. Gill #IPL2021 #KKRvSRH — Siddhant Acharya (@thesiddhant10) April 11, 2021

Shot of the day by #Gill ... what a super Sunday wala shot Gill#SRHvKKR — Surya (@GoluTheroy) April 11, 2021