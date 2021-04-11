Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Twitterati go mad at Shubman Gill's straight six off Natarajan, watch

Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill scored just 15 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad but surely delighted the fans with a classy sixer.


Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill smashed a beautifully timed shot over long-on off T Natarajan | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 11, 2021, 10:48 PM IST

Indian cricket's current blue-eyed boy Shubman Gill didn't have a great score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata Knight Riders' first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, but he sure delighted the fans with a classy lofted shot over the straight boundary.

For many, it was the shot of the tournament just into the third game. With such ease, Gill picked up the delivery from the length and punched it over the long-on for a six. Some immaculate timing there.

Gill, however, couldn't continue on for long as he was bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan on a googly. Gill scored 15 runs off 13 balls.

But, that shot by Gill surely won him plaudits for the way the ball left his bat, his follow through with a straight bat and the timing involved in the shot. The netizens couldn't stop applauding that shot.

Here are some of the reactions: