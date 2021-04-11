IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: David Warner wins toss, opts to bowl first; Shakib in for KKR, no Williamson for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match No 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Skipper David Warner said that they wanted to chase as they will have a target in front of them. Sunrisers were playing both Wriddhiman Saha and Jonny Bairstow as Kane Williamson had to sit out.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand played the Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan ahead of Sunil Narine, while Andre Russell and Pat Cummins were the remaining overseas players for them. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be making his debut for the KKR as the men in purple went with three spinners.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy