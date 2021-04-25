IPL 2021 SRH vs DC head-to-head stats, records, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, everything you need to know

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have had an indifferent start to their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost their first three games. However, they did come back and notched up their first win of this season against the Punjab Kings. While their Sunday's opponents Delhi Capitals have had a completely opposite start to their campaign with three wins in the four games they have played.

Delhi Capitals, the last year's runners-up have wood over the Sunrisers in their recent encounters as they have won three out of the last five against the men in orange. With this being the last game in Chennai for both sides, the Capitals will have an edge as they are coming off a win against the defending champions on the same ground.

Head-to-head: 18 games; SRH - 11, DC - 7

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals have faced each other 18 times in eight seasons since 2013 when the former came into the existence. The men in orange have had the wood over the Capitals winning 11 games, with a winning percentage of 61, while the Delhi side has won only 7 of those 18 encounters.

In the last season, the two sides met three times, twice in the league stage and once in the knockouts. While the Sunrisers won both games in the league stage comfortably, one by 15 runs and the other by a huge margin of 88 runs. However, it was the Delhi Capitals, who won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the last IPL when they batted first and amassed 189 runs batting first and defended the total by 17 runs despite Kane Williamson's knock of 67 runs off just 45 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the most runs list

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad till 2018 is the leading run-scorer in the SRH vs DC matches with 505 runs. Sunrisers skipper David Warner is in second place with 450 runs, followed by Kane Williamson, who has 405 runs to his name against the Delhi Capitals.

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the SRH vs DC games with 13 scalps and the pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has the same number of wickets against the Delhi side. While, the leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who played for the SRH in 2013 and 2014 and since has been with the Delhi side in on the third spot with 9 wickets.