IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first and bring in Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No 20 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Rishabh Pant said that the wicket looked a lot drier than their last game against the Mumbai Indians and suggested that there will be less dew because of the weather.

SRH skipper David Warner said that they have bowled second in all of their five games in Chennai, so no difference for them. He suggested that the partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson was important for them to take them home for their first win of the tournament.

Both teams made one change each. Delhi Capitals brought in the experienced Axar Patel, who was fit after being COVID-19 positive. He replaced Lalit Yadav in the side. While the Sunrisers Hyderabad brought in left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who pulled up a little sore.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan