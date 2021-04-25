IPL 2021: Sir Ravindra Jadeja's last over heroics take CSK to 191 against RCB

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja just smashed the current purple cap holder Harshal Patel for 36 runs in the final over of the innings to take his side's score to 191/4 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No 19 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Super Kings got off to a brilliant start owing to Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two openers stitched a 74-run partnership in just nine overs proving their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to bat first right. Gaikwad got out in the 10th over of the innings, but not before scoring crucial 33 runs.

Du Plessis continued his merry run, bringing up his second half-century in a row and the left-handed batsman Suresh Raina was aggressive from the outset as he hit three sixes in his innings of 18 balls. However, CSK were in a spot of bother when they lost the wickets of both Raina and du Plessis in two balls, to this year's current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

And, it seemed like those two wickets proved to be the turning point in CSK's innings as they scored just 43 runs in the next 31 balls and CSK were staring at a middling 160-165 score as they were 154/4 in 19 overs and required a good finish to get close to 170-175 score.

However, Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas. He decided to take on the 15-wicket taker Harshal Patel in the last over. First ball, six, second ball six, third ball, a no-ball six, fourth ball, another six, a double, a four and a six and Jadeja smashed 36 runs in that over in the seven balls he faced and he ended up scoring 62 runs off just 28 balls and helped CSK get to 191, when a 170-score looked improbable.