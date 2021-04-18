IPL 2021: Shikhar is 'The One' for Delhi Capitals, helps them chase down 196 comfortably vs PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi Capitals colours has made batting look so easy as he continued his smashing form in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 92-run innings taking his side home against the Punjab Kings on Sunday. Dhawan, after a low score in his last outing against the Rajasthan Royals, made amends and was back to his striking form and the dashing Prithvi Shaw along with him helped Delhi get off to a flier.

Shaw took the initiative first hitting off-spinner Jalaj Saxena for boundaries giving treatment to all the Punjab pacers. He raced off to 31 off just 15 balls and was looking ominous. However, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the breakthrough man for the Kings again and removed Shaw. After Shaw went, it was Shikhar Dhawan to the centre stage.

After that, it was just 'The-one' show. Whether it was a cover-drive or a six over the long-on or finding gaps on the leg-side, it looked like Dhawan was batting on a different strip altogether. Dhawan, who admittedly has cautiously improved his strike rate in the last couple of years and started to take more risks, was playing a gem, proper cricketing shots and finding the boundary at ease. Dhawan's fluent innings DC debutant Steve SMith at the other end to take his time, however, him trying to be extravagant became his undoing against his countryman Riley Meredith.

Dhawan, however, was unstoppable. He looked like he was on the way to his third century in the IPL before he decided to hit the ball towards fine leg by walking in front of the sticks and was bowled by Jhye Richardson for a well-compiled knock of 92 runs off just 49 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Following that, it was just a formality as finishers Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav were in a hurry to win the game for the team and Delhi Capitals romped to home in just 18.2 overs.

This was Delhi Capitals' second win of their campaign in the ongoing edition of the IPL and now were back at the second spot in the points table, just behind the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still the only unbeaten team in the competition after 11 games.