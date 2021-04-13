IPL 2021: 'Option nahi bacha tha...' KL Rahul's hilarious response on giving Arshdeep Singh final over, watch

Arshdeep Singh, the tall, lanky fast bowler from Punjab found himself in the 'pressure situation' again as the left-armer had to defend 13 runs in the final over to help the Punjab Kings win their first match in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals.

Playing with only five specialist bowlers meant every bowler had to complete their quota of overs even if it meant the bowlers going for runs also had to bowl their four over. Australian pacer Riley Meredith, who made his debut for Australia in February against New Zealand was given the penultimate over and after going for 41 runs in his first three, he came back pretty nicely in his final giving away just eight runs and getting important wicket of Rahul Tewatia.

And it was Arshdeep, who had the responsibility of taking his side over the line. The 22-year old bowled three first brilliant deliveries to give away only two runs and bring the equation to RR needing 11 off just 3 deliveries.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson needed to pull off something special. He hit a six overs the covers leaving the equation to 5 runs needed off the last 2 balls. Arshdeep bowled another wider delivery outside the off-stump, Samson could get only far as the deep extra-cover fielder but didn't run, which meant that RR needed 5 runs off the final ball.

Samson hit a lofted shot towards the covers, but it missed the middle of his bat and he could get only as far as the fielder, a few yards inside the boundary and the Kings were the victorious side.

After the game, Arshdeep said that it was good for him that the captain KL Rahul backed him in the pressure situation and gave him the final over. However, Rahul had a hilarious response on why he gave the final over to him.

Rahul said, "Option nahi bacha tha mere paas, isiliye last over tere ko hi dalwana tha (I didn't have any other option so, had to give the ball to you in the last over)."