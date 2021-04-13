IPL 2021: 'Gazab bezzati hai yar,' Fans begin memefest after most expensive player Morris was denied single by Samson

"In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the worst thing you can do is nothing," is a famous quote by Theodore Roosevelt. It was such a situation for the debutant captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson when his team required 5 runs off the last two balls to win against the Punjab Kings.

Samson, batting on 119 having hit his third century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was on the verge of taking his side through to an astounding victory, however, his side stuttered at the finish line. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh came on to bowl the final over and had bowled three first brilliant deliveries to give away only two runs and bring the equation to RR needing 11 off just 3 deliveries.

Samson needed to pull off something special. He hit a six overs the covers leaving the equation to 5 off 2. Arshdeep bowled another wider delivery outside the off-stump, Samson could get only far as the deep extra-cover fielder but didn't run a single to give the strike to Chris Morris at the other end and believed in his ability that he could win for his side.

However, it wasn't for Samson and the Royals on Monday night as Samson hit a lofted shot towards the covers, but it missed the middle of his bat and he could get only as far as the fielder, a few yards inside the boundary.

Morris, who was on 2 (4), was the most expensive buy in the IPL player auction history ever after being picked up by the Royals for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crores. The netizens had a field day as they felt bad for both Royals team management and Morris as the former certainly showed faith in the South African all-rounder but the captain didn't have the same amount in him.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

Chris Morris when Sanju Samson turned down that single.#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/oeQOGLvHIU — Vikas Gore (@vIKASgORE_) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson denies Chris Morris for a single in the last over Meanwhile RR owners who bought Morris for 16.25 crores pic.twitter.com/Pd4WsKzcKQ — Gyanendra verma (@gyanii21) April 12, 2021

Morris be like "ye kon tha jisne most expensive player in the history of IPL ko mud ke nahi dekha" when Samson denied single.#RRvPBKS — Savage (@CutestFunniest) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson to Morris in last over pic.twitter.com/80bC6yNHuG — Satyam (@Satyaam__) April 12, 2021

#RRvPBKS Sanju Samson to Chris Morris when sanju didn't take single pic.twitter.com/2gRDKgEQbc — SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 12, 2021