IPL 2021: Twitterati criticise Shubman Gill for his innings of 11 off 19 balls at Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders didn't get off to a great start as they could score only 25 runs in the first 6 overs in the powerplay against Rajasthan Royals.


Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored just 11 runs in 19 balls against Rajasthan Royals | Photo; BCCI / IPL

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 24, 2021, 09:02 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill, who has now become the first-choice opener for the Indian cricket team in the Tests, has not been able to replicate his international form especially in the shortest format of the game and has been struggling in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill, who made headlines for his views on the strike rate being overrated, has been able to score just 80 runs in the five games for KKR in the 2021 edition of the lucrative league, at an average of just 16. In his side's fifth game of the competition against the Rajasthan Royals, Gill again failed to score big.

But, Gill was not in the firing line of the fans just the number of runs, the number of balls he faced and took to make those runs. Gill got run out for just 11 runs, but he took 19 balls to make those runs, in a T20 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This innings by Gill invited a lot of flak as many suggested that KKR needs to drop him for a couple of games just to get him some time off and focus, while some of the fans were puzzled why he was not able to perform for the franchise after coming from a great run in the international area playing for his country. 

Here are some of the reactions: