IPL 2021: Twitterati criticise Shubman Gill for his innings of 11 off 19 balls at Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill, who has now become the first-choice opener for the Indian cricket team in the Tests, has not been able to replicate his international form especially in the shortest format of the game and has been struggling in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill, who made headlines for his views on the strike rate being overrated, has been able to score just 80 runs in the five games for KKR in the 2021 edition of the lucrative league, at an average of just 16. In his side's fifth game of the competition against the Rajasthan Royals, Gill again failed to score big.

But, Gill was not in the firing line of the fans just the number of runs, the number of balls he faced and took to make those runs. Gill got run out for just 11 runs, but he took 19 balls to make those runs, in a T20 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This innings by Gill invited a lot of flak as many suggested that KKR needs to drop him for a couple of games just to get him some time off and focus, while some of the fans were puzzled why he was not able to perform for the franchise after coming from a great run in the international area playing for his country.

Here are some of the reactions:

Huge admirer of Gill's talent but his approach today deserves a temporary sacking. Someone of his caliber can't be doing this on such a pitch #IPL2021 April 24, 2021

Our WTC Final players are practising for June 18 during powerplay. Love the dedication. Beauty of Test cricket. #RRvKKR — Manya (@CSKian716) April 24, 2021

SR is overrated. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 24, 2021

So strange to see Gill struggle with his strike-rate in the IPL when he scores at such a fine rate while playing for India... is he just trying too hard... should he just play his natural game... — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) April 24, 2021

Narine has come to take back his powerplay hitter slot. #KKRvsRR — Manya (@CSKian716) April 24, 2021

I think KKR batsman are assuming that this is Chennai pitch that's why they are playing like this I think #gill thought it's test match #KKRvsRR — Pannu (@Pannu95098157) April 24, 2021

Gill is a test player I feel. He definitely has skill but is not able to accelerate in white ball cricket. Atleast at this point he isn't. #KKRvsRR #IPL2021live — Niks (@Freakoh) April 24, 2021

After watching Shubman Gills poor performance today pic.twitter.com/OXUAuw6bwV — The Sarcastic Says (@imRaunak08) April 24, 2021

@KKRiders please drop the 2 openers. Specially gill. It's becoming more and more disappointing to see him bat — ankit srivastava (@ankit151992) April 24, 2021