IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first and bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No 18 of the 2021 edition of the IPL. RR skipper Sanju Samson said that bowling first is the best option at the Wankhede Stadium.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, said that he also would have liked to bowl first as chasing targets is relatively easy on this ground but wasn't too unhappy suggesting their last game against the Chennai Super Kings where 220 proved to be just enough.

Both teams made changes to their line-ups. While KKR made just one change bringing in pacer Shivam Mavi in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, RR made two changes as they brought in left-handed opening batsman Yashavi Jaiswal and pacer Jaydev Unadkat in place of Manan Vohra and Shreyas Gopal.

Playing XIs

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.