IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals breeze past KKR, notch up 2nd win

Rajasthan Royals were back on the track on Saturday after losing two games in a row as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets and notched up their second win of their 2021 IPL campaign in their fifth game and by the virtue of the same, they now climbed up to 6th spot in the points table.

The bowlers set up the win for the Royals as they restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders to just 133/9 on a slightly sluggish Wankhede wicket, but as skipper Eoin Morgan said, it wasn't a 133-wicket either and reckoned they were probably 40 runs short, which in a T20 game is a lot.

KKR's batting powerplay probably cost them the game as they scored only 26 runs for the loss of one wicket in their first six overs. After which, the duo of Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik tried their level best but it was never going to be enough also when the team kept losing wickets at the other end.

134 was never going to be tough and skipper Sanju Samson's sensible knock according to the situation was enough. Samson remained unbeaten on 42 off 41 balls and they didn't really need to take any extra risk as the run rate was always on the touching distance.

The Royals did lost four wickets but Samson's calming influence and his unbeaten 34-run partnership with David Miller helped RR to breeze past the target and clinch a much-needed victory to stay in the competition.

While the Royals won their second game, KKR's road became even more tough as they now lost fourth game in a row and now need to win 7 out of their 9 remaining games to keep their chances of qualification for Top-4 alive.