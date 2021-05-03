IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match rescheduled after 2 players test COVID-19 positive

In a significant development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19, claimed media reports.

It is to be noted that the match was scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 3). Eoin Morgan-led KKR are currently at seventh place on the points table with four points while RCB are placed second with 10 points.

The Age and the Herald reported that several KKR players are currently under self isolation putting their contest against RCB in doubt.

It is to be noted that neither the BCCI nor the franchises have released any official statement in this regard.