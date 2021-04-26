IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh after defeat against CSK, may get BAN in future

In a one-sided encounter, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a crushing 69-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. The RCB skipper was also fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaing a slow over rate in the match.

It is to be noted that this was the first time that Kohli has faced action under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

Meanwhile, the CSK registered the victory largely due to a superb performance from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. With this win, MS Dhoni-led CSK managed to put a brake on RCB's winning spree and also dislodged Kohli's team from the top position on the eight-team points table.

As per the existing guidelines of IPL, the captain of the erring side is fined Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate.

On the second instance, the fine is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) for the captain of the side while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser.

When the same mistake is is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser.