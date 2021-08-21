IPL 2021: RCB sign three massive replacements including Sri Lanka's star leg-spinner
Royal Challengers Bangalore have confirmed that Finn Allen, Adam Zampa, and Daniel Sams will all be unavailable for IPL 2021.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed three new players for the rest of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB on Saturday confirmed that Finn Allen, Adam Zampa, and Daniel Sams will all be unavailable for the second phase of the 14th edition.
In place of these players, RCB have gone with Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, pacer Dushmantha Chameera and Singaporean-Australian batsman Tim David.