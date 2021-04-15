IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first; Rabada in for Delhi, Miller and Unadkat in for RR

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals in their second game of the IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and chosen to bowl against the Delhi Capitals in Match No 7 of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both sides made a couple of changes to their line-up with pacer Kagiso Rabada coming in for Shimron Hetmyer and Delhi all-rounder Lalit Yadav was handed his IPL debut in place of Amit Mishra.

While, Rajasthan Royals brought in David Miller in place of injured Ben Stokes, while Shreyas Gopal made way for Jaydev Unadkat. RR skipper Sanju Samson said that his decision was the result of the conditions they were playing in as it is easier to chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rishabh Pant, the Capitals skipper, on the other hand, said that toss doesn't matter and the team has to play well to win the game irrespective of what they are doing first.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan