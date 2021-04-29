IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals owners, management and players contribute THIS huge amount towards COVID-19 relief

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have come forward and contributed $ 1 million (INR 7.5 crore approx.) towards the COVID-19 relief to help and provide the basic necessity of life - oxygen across India.

The Royals' owners, team management and the players along with the franchise's philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with British Asian Trust (BAT) all have contributed for this whole amount in helping those in need due to the recent COVID-19 crisis and the destruction the virus has caused in the whole of India.

The franchise in a statement said, "Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen."

The statement also mentioned that the funds raised by the franchise will help pan India, with an initial focus on Rajasthan, where the Rajasthan Royals owner and RRF Chairman Ranjit Barthakur has many other initiatives running continuously.

Rajasthan Royals is the third entity in cricket after Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, who donated $50000 and 1 Bitcoin respectively to provide for the oxygen supplies across hospitals in India