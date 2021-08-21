IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Australia's hat-trick hero Nathan Ellis for tournament's second phase

It's been magical last few days for Nathan Ellis as far as his career goes. The 26-year old Australian pacer, who was part of the reserves with the national team for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours, got to make his debut against Bangladesh in the fourth T20I match of the series.

He became the first man on the planet to take a hat-trick on his T20I debut. He followed it up with two more wickets in the final match of the series. A few days later, he was selected in the ICC T20 World Cup squad for Australia as part of reserves along with all-rounders Dan Christian and Daniel Sams.

Now, a couple of days later, Nathan Ellis has bagged an IPL contract with the KL Rahul-led side Punjab Kings. Ellis, who impressed one and all with his pace and accuracy especially with the yorkers at the death in the last two seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL), was the highest wicket-taker for his side Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020/21 season with 20 scalps in 14 matches.

Ellis comes as a replacement for one of Jhye Richardson or Riley Meredith, who both won't be returning for the second phase of the lucrative league. The Punjab franchise is still looking for a second replacement and will be announcing it in the coming days.

A new from Down Under is here with an important message Drop a to welcome him to #SaddaSquad! #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/xwINPPafSm — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 20, 2021

The Kings had a fiddling start to their season as they had won only three games out of the eight they played and were in the sixth position in the points table, behind Rajasthan Royals, who had the same number of wins but in one less game and also a better NRR.

The Kings' campaign resumes on September 21 against the Royals as the league is set to kick off on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.