IPL 2021: Shaw's redemption sinks CSK as DC openers make mockery of opposition bowlers

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who amassed 827 runs in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, continued his purple patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as he played a whirlwind innings of just 72 runs off just 38 balls to help his side Delhi Capitals get off to a smashing start chasing a 189-run target.

Prithvi Shaw continuing his smashing form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy took the attack to the Chennai bowlers as Shikhar Dhawan joined the party too. The duo raced away to 65 runs in the powerplay and were coasting along nicely towards the target.

Even though Shaw was dropped twice, he marched on as he put on a display from a short-arm jab to blistering boundaries on covers, while Dhawan played his inside-out shots to perfection and those 5-6 sweep shots hitting the balls outside the off-stump towards the leg-side.

Shaw hit nine fours and three sixes in his innings of 72 runs.

The duo brought up a 100-run partnership in just 61 balls and had taken the game away from CSK's hands. Both kept playing their shots as the Chennai bowlers didn't have any answers.