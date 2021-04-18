IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap update: RCB only side unbeaten in cash-rich tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they become the only side to remain unbeaten and win 3 matches in a row. The side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Andre Russell played a knock of runs for KKR, but Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance of RCB to help the side win.

With this win, RCB dethrones Mumbai Indians (MI) and again sit atop the points table. Mumbai are second after two wins and one loss and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) follow at third with a win and a loss in two matches.

Orange Cap: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continues his good run and with a 78-run knock against KKR climbs to the top of the table. Maxwell has a total of 176 runs in three matches.

KKR's Nitish Rana is second on the list after scoring 155 runs in three matches. Maxwell's teammate AB de Villiers enters the list as well.

Purple Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominate here as well as bowler Harshal Patel continues to top the charts with two more wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has picked up a total of 9 wickets in three matches.

Harshal Patel is followed by MI's Rahul Chahar who has 7 wickets to his name and then his teammate Trent Boult is at the third spot with 6 wickets in three matches.