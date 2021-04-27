IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap update: Kolkata Knight Riders move to 5th place after win over Punjab Kings

A spirited performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helped them beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

KKR finally registered a second win of the season after four successive defeats as they restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, skipper Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi led the run-chase and scored unbeaten 47 and 41 runs respectively to put the side over the line with 20 balls to spare. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Arshdeep, and Hooda picked one wicket each.

Earlier, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched a decent 36-runs partnership. However, Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. For KKR, Krishna returned with the figures of 3-30 in his four overs while Cummins and Narine scalped two wickets each.

With this victory, KKR who were placed at the bottom of the points table, have jumped the fifth spot while Punjab Kings occupy 6th place.

Orange Cap: Delhi Capitals (DC) Shikhar Dhawan has scored 259 runs in five matches to remain at the top of the table. He is followed by Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul who in six innings has scored 240 runs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Faf du Plessis is at the third spot after scoring 214 runs in 5 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Jonny Bairstow, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma follow on the list respectively.

Purple Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel continues to hold the top spot after taking 15 wickets in five matches. DC's Avesh Khan comes in second with 11 scalps to his name. MI's Rahul Chahar follows at third with 9 wickets in five innings.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris and CSK's Deepak Chahar follow with 9 and 8 wickets respectively.

(Inputs from ANI)