IPL 2021: Which players will be released, retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021's auction will be held on February 11 at a venue not yet decided. With the BCCI reportedly giving teams the deadline of January 20 to submit the list of players who have been retained and released, a lot of brainstorming will go in place.

This also makes things interesting of what the franchise thinks heading into the IPL 2021 as each team will be wanting the best players in order to win the coveted cup.

Now heading into the IPL 2021 auction, which players are likely to be released and which players might be retained, an explainer of all these factors. The team here in focus is Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2020

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampiâ€‹.

Players to be retained

The obvious choices to retention in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team are David Warner, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha.

The New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, over the years, has been one of the most reliable middle-order batsmen. His presence at No. 3 or 4 has helped SRH in difficult times and has also made David Warner’s job a bit much easier. Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma could also be retained in the squad due to the performances towards the end of the IPL 2020.

Players that could be released

Billy Stanlake could be shown the door as he was surplus to SRH’s requirement and failed to make the cut for even a single game. Stanlake has played only 4 matches in the last two seasons and has 5 wickets to his name. The entry of Jason Holder and T Natarajan’s is sure to get Stanlake released.

The other player who could be released is Mitchell Marsh. He was their first-choice overseas all-rounder but he got injured in the very first game and was ruled out making place for Jason Holder who came in as his replacement and ruled the show.

The Indian who could surely be released would be Siddarth Kaul. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to injury, SRH had a number of options to replace the senior pacer and one of them was Siddarth Kaul.

However, the 30-year-old failed to deliver and managed to play only one game in IPL 2020. He was dropped after conceding 64 runs in his 4 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) – one of the most expensive spells by any bowler in the history of IPL. SRH have already found a great death bowler in T Natarajan.

Other players who could be released are Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.