IPL 2021 player retention day: When and where to watch the event live

The IPL 2021 player retention event is all set to take place on Wednesday with some major decisions taken by the franchises. The event will see franchises like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders put out a list of players whom they want to retain or whom they want to release for the upcoming auction that will be held on February 11. This will be the mini-auction and not the mega-auction for IPL 2022 in which there will be 10 teams and the majority of the players will be put in the auction pool. There could be some interesting developments on Wednesday and it would give an indication as to what the franchises are thinking ahead of the IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time champions who finished in the seventh position in the IPL 2020, will reportedly be releasing plenty of players as they look to revamp their squad. Harbhajan Singh has not renewed his contract and his departure is imminent that Chennai Super Kings are looking ahead. There are teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians who might retain the core of the squad and release very few players. Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are the other sides that might look to release players and increase their purse string. Ahead of the IPL 2021 player retention event, here is how one can view the event live on Television and on mobile.

Where to watch IPL 2021 player retention event live in India (TV channels)?

The IPL 2021 player retention event will be telecast Star Sports Network, who are the owners of the official broadcasting rights of IPL matches. It can be broadcast live on any channel of Star Sports Network on January 20.

How and where to watch IPL 2021 player retention live streaming?

The IPL 2021 player retention will be live-streamed on Hotstar app.

What will be the timings of the IPL 2021 player retention event?

The IPL 2021 player retention will begin from 6:00 PM IST onwards.