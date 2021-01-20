IPL 2021: These star cricketers could be released by franchises ahead of 'player retention day'

While the Indian cricket team fan is high on the historic success of the team in the Australia tour, there is more action in store for them. India's next major assignment will be against the England cricket team but amidst all that, there is the important thing of the IPL 2021 mini-auction that will be held on February 11. The final date of the player retention for most of the franchises is January 20 and on Wednesday, the franchises will release a list of players that they want to retain. For franchises like Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, there might not be many changes. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are least likely to release any major players. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings might be the only franchise that releases many players for two reasons.

Chennai Super Kings have the lowest purse heading into the mini-auction with Rs 15 lakhs. With that amount of money, they cannot even bid for one player. With the retirement of Shane Watson, their purse string has gotten slightly heavier but the poor performances of the team in IPL 2020 might force them to part ways with some key players. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, might also make some major changes in their line-up. Heading into the player retention day in IPL 2021, this is the list of top players who might be released by the franchises.

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

Although there has been nothing official from the Chennai Super Kings line-up, their dismal performance in IPL 2020 could see some major changes. According to various reports, Kedar Jadhav is almost certain to be released from the Chennai Super Kings franchise as his fitness issues and poor form hurt the franchise big time in IPL 2020. However, the major change could be Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh not been retained by Chennai Super Kings after they withdrew from the IPL 2020 due to coronavirus fears. Imran Tahir also did not get a run in IPL 2020 while in India conditions, Josh Hazlewood might not be so effective. Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma also failed and they might also not be part of the side for this edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Marsh

Billy Stanlake did not have a single match in IPL 2020 while Mitchell Marsh's ankle injury forced him to undergo surgery. With Jason Holder stepping up admirably, Mitchell Marsh might be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan

Mumbai Indians are the team that might retain the majority of the squad that won IPL 2020. They might release Mitchell McClenaghan, who did not play a single game in IPL 2020 due to the emergence of Trent Boult as the leader with Jasprit Bumrah. Getting Chris Lynn in the Mumbai Indians' powerful batting line-up made no sense and he did not play a game. Chris Lynn might also be released by Mumbai Indians.

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham

Glenn Maxwell did not hit a single six in IPL 2020 and his inability to finish the game hurt them big time. Sheldon Cottrell, on the other hand, was not the same after being hit for five sixes by Rahul Tewatia in one over in the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Karun Nair and Krishnappa Gowtham also failed as they looked out of sorts.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Tom Curran

Steve Smith may be the master in Tests but when it comes to T20s, he is pretty pedestrian. Under his leadership, Rajasthan Royals finished last and with the team needing some new inspiration, it might make sense for the franchise to release Steve Smith. Tom Curran also had a bad run with the ball in IPL 2020 and on flat decks in India, he might not be a potent option.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson

In IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore once again flattered to deceive as they were eliminated in the Eliminator by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav both struggled and they were clearly out of their depth in IPL 2020. With Umesh struggling with injuries, it might make sense to release him along with Steyn. Chris Morris also struggled and with Moeen Ali also not in good form, they might also not make it to the RCB franchise.

Delhi Capitals: Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals reached the final of IPL 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Their bowling line-up as well as the batting boosted them to their great run. However, there were some underperformers. Amit Mishra's injury and Shimron Hetmyer's lack of runs could see them missing out for Delhi Capitals this time. Perhaps, they might have to make a big call on Prithvi Shaw, who has struggled for form in IPL 2020 and even in the series against Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton

There are major question marks on whether Dinesh Karthik or Eoin Morgan will lead the team in IPL 2021. However, Kolkata Knight Riders might benefit if they release Pat Cummins, who spectacularly struggled in IPL 2020. He played all games for Kolkata Knight Riders but struggled for rhythm. Although he was the leading wicket-taker in Tests against India, IPL 2021 might be a different cup of tea altogether. Nitish Rana and Chris Green also struggled as they failed to make an impact.