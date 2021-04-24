IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard seen 'stealing a run' in a viral picture, called hypocrite for THIS reason

The batsmen backing up too far-debate has gained steam over the past few days over a couple of incidents of them leaving the crease even before the ball is bowled and thus the term 'Mankading' has become the focus for many people, from commentators to fans to cricket experts. Another such incident took place on Friday in the game between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

In the final overs of the Mumbai Indians' innings, hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard was running out of the crease to run a quick single, even before the ball left the bowler Mohammed Shami's hands. And not just once, but on two or three occasions, Pollard was backing up too far. However, apart from the obvious 'mankading' issue, the viewers noticed another thing particularly related to Pollard.

Pollard, who while bowling stops in his delivery stride quite often to disrupt batsmen's rhythm, has warned a couple of batsmen in this IPL when they were leaving the crease even before he delivered the ball. Now, with him doing the same, the fans called the MI all-rounder hypocrite as he is doing what all the batsmen do but he also warns the other batsmen to not do the same when he is bowling.

As soon as the image and the video surfaced on social media, the users on Twitter weren't happy with Pollard because of the same reason. Here are some of the reactions:

Pollard backing up again on Shami. Commentator wants more than a warning, wants penalty runs. #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/odRtaqeoK1 April 23, 2021

Other day Pollard was looking to Mankad Shikar Dhawan vs DC, now this. — Satish Kumar (@imsatishkumar39) April 23, 2021

Bowler should stop in his delivery stride and mankad Pollard....I would laugh so much.... #IPL2021 — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) April 23, 2021

The way Pollard was leaving crease before even ball was bowled, it raises a question whether there be 'No Run' similar to No ball...It would be fair to bowlers #IPL2021 — Bsh (@bmhora) April 23, 2021

The way Pollard left the crease twelve years ago #MIvPBKS — Brown Kudi (@NutanShelar) April 23, 2021

No point going after Pollard there calling it 'stealing'. Bowler is free to run him out. — Transition Time (@Anonymized3V) April 23, 2021