IPL 2021: Six and out! Kagiso Rabada has last laugh against Chris Gayle

When two of the best players in the world are up against each other, it makes for a mouthwatering match-up. Something similar took place on Sunday evening as one of the world's best pacers, Kagiso Rabada was bowling to the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle in the game between Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings.

It was cricket at its best. The first ball of the final over in the powerplay, Rabad ran in, bowls a 140.4 km/hr delivery but the length was a touch short, which gave Gayle enough time to swivel pull the ball for an 81-metre long six over the deep square leg that crash straight into the Safari car.

It looked like Gayle was in the mood as he didn't let Rabada get settle. However, Rabada was up for the challenge and came up with the wonder ball on the next delivery to see the big man's off-stump cartwheeling.

After going for a six, Rabada bowled a quicker delivery, a full-toss at 143 km/hr but Gayle wasn't ready for it. Gayle was expecting another short delivery, which in the end became the reason for his undoing. He backed away to get an outside edge off a shorter delivery, however, the full ball crashed straight into his stumps and made a mess of it.

Punjab Kings were now 35/2 in 5.2 overs, with Rabada taking both wickets as he sent the opener Prabhsimran Singh back in his first over.