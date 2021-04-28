Pat Cummins joins Palki Sharma in an exclusive conversation at 9pm on Gravitas

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has taken over the cricketing world not with his on-field but his exploits off the field. Cummins, who recently donated $50000 (INR 37 Lakh approx.) in the PM CARES fund to provide for the oxygen supplies in India for the ones in need due to the recent COVID-19 crisis in the country, will be there in an exclusive conversation with WION editor-in-chief Palki Sharma Upadhyay on Wednesday night at 9 pm on her show GRAVITAS.

Cummins, who is one of the many Australian cricketers, who have chosen to stay with their respective franchises amid the rapid surge in the COVID cases in India, has been one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' shining stars in the competition with both bat and ball.

He starred with the bat in his side's game against the Chennai Super Kings scoring 66* runs off just 34 balls and has been the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, especially in the powerplay.

In the interview, the pacer will talk about what inspired him to donate the amount as the pacer also urged his fellow Australian players to do the same being in a position where they can help the ones in need. He will also talk about why he chose the PM CARES fund to donate the amount he did. After Cummins, former Australian pacer Brett Lee too followed as he donated 1 BitCoin (BTC) (INR 41 Lakh approx.) in the Cryptorelief to provide for the oxygen supplies in hospitals across the country.

Further, Cummins will also take bout what it means playing in a tournament like the IPL amidst a pandemic and his views on his countrymen like Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson leaving for home midway.

All this and more on the GRAVITAS at 9 pm.