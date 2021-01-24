IPL 2021: Pat Cummins is earning more than MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, THIS is how

Pat Cummins created history in IPL 2020 when he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore in the auction, making him the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament. With his retention by the franchise in IPL 2021, the Australian pace bowler created a new record that has even put the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli behind even before IPL 2021. Pat Cummins' salary of Rs 15.5 crore has made him the highest-earning player in IPL 2021, even ahead of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In IPL 2018, the decision was made to retain the first-choice retentions to cap their salary at Rs 15 crore. MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli by Royal Challengers Bangalore and their salary is just below Pat Cummins which is a huge feat.

Pat Cummins picked up only 12 wickets in 14 matches of IPL 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders as he struggled for rhythm. Pat Cummins had an economy rate of close to 10 and he failed to show some spark as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to reach the playoff spot. However, during the four-Test series against India which concluded recently, Pat Cummins was in fine form and he once again established himself as the leader of the attack as he took 21 wickets in four Tests at an average of just over 20. With the kind of form he showed in the Tests, Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping that he repeats his performance of the Test matches in IPL 2021.

KKR strategy for IPL 2021

With the captaincy changing mid-way in IPL 2020 and with the batting order been unstable, Kolkata Knight Riders had a chaotic tournament and it was no surprise that they failed to make it to the playoffs. Ahead of the IPL 2021 player retention and release list, Kolkata Knight Riders released six players in Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth and Harry Gurney. Kolkata Knight Riders now has a purse of INR 10.85 crores remaining with two overseas slots left.

Their purse is the second-lowest in IPL 2021 and they may not make any purchases in the auction that is reportedly slated to be held around February 18. There is still no fixed date announced when it comes to the IPL Auction but many believe it could be either after the first Test or the second Test in Chennai. The venue accordingly might be in Chennai as the teams will be staying in the bio-bubble.