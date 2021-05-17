IPL 2021: No, Virat Kohli is NOT RCB fangirl Rashmika's favourite cricketer

In a surprising development, south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna – who is a huge cricket fan - has revealed that though she is a fan of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, her favorite cricketer is not RCB skipper Virat Kohli. It may be recalled that Rashmika sparked a frenzy on social media when she said ‘ee saala cup namde’ in support of RCB.

The pretty actress made the statement during a social media interaction with fans during the now-suspended IPL 2021. Recently, Rashmika was asked about her favourite cricketer and stunned everyone by saying that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is a ‘master class player’. Rashmika lauded Dhoni for his batting, captaincy, and wicketkeeping.

“Dhoni batting, captaincy, wicket keeping … that means he will fall and die … he is a master class player. Dhoni is my hero,” Rashmika said in a recent interaction on social space.

Rashmika is currently working opposite Allu Arjun in a film titled ‘Pushpa’. Not just Tollywood, she has recently signed up for a Bollywood film that would feature Amitabh Bachchan. She has already made her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu.