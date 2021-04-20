IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat and bring in Jayant Yadav, DC make two changes

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chosen to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in Match No 13 of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI skipper Rohit Sharma said that the wicket looked a lot more drier than the previous games, however, still wanted to bat first considering the nature of the pitch at Chepauk. MI made one change, bringing in off-spinner Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that they didn't want to think too much about the toss and wanted to do well whatever they were doing first. They made two changes bringing in leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer in place of Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mshra, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult