IPL 2021: MS Dhoni set to earn record salary before start of tournament

MS Dhoni will become the first cricketer in history to have a salary of Rs 150 crore in the Twenty20 tournament when IPL 2021 begins around April-May.

The IPL 2021 is all set to be played in India and there are reports that it might be centered on four venues in the country due to the coronavirus situation. There is also hope that fans would get to see their favorite players and franchises give it their best in IPL 2021 after the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was forced to be played outside of India and without any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, even before the start of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings skipper and the former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is all set to create history when it comes to money in the Twenty20 tournament.

According to a report from InsideSport Moneyball, MS Dhoni will become the first cricketer, be it Indian or foreign, in history to achieve the Rs 150 crore salary mark in the tournament. To date, MS Dhoni is the highest earner in the IPL with Rs 137 crore until the 2020 edition but with Chennai Super Kings retaining his services, his salary has gone past Rs 150 crore to stand at Rs 152 crore. For the last three years, the fixed price of the icon players in IPL like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma was fixed at Rs 15 crore. Virat Kohli is the only exception, with Royal Challengers Bangalore retaining him for Rs 17 crore, which makes him the highest-ever paid player in history. Rohit Sharma has a salary of Rs 146.6 crore while Virat Kohli has Rs 143.2 crore.

Chennai Super Kings eye great 2021

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for a good IPL 2021 after the horror 2020 edition that saw them finish seventh and miss out on the qualification for the playoffs for the first time ever. Chennai Super Kings' campaign was derailed when 13 members of their back-room staff, which included two players in Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both tested positive for the coronavirus. Chennai Super Kings were also plagued by the poor form of some of the players while MS Dhoni also struggled to finish games off.

However, with MS Dhoni crossing the Rs 150 crore salary mark, one would be hoping that he helps Chennai Super Kings regain their temporary loss of glory as they look to reach the playoffs in IPL 2021.