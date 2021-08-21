IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hits big sixes as he takes CSK's net sessions by storm, WATCH

After completing their mandatory six-day quarantine in Dubai, the first group of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players hit the nets on Thursday, August 19. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the likes of Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, leg-spinner Karn Sharma, pacers Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, among many others arrived in the UAE on August 13 after gathering in Chennai before leaving.

While there were warm-ups first up after which they were followed by batting sessions and Dhoni has already cleared his intentions. CSK may have had a great run in the first half of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning five of the seven games they played, Dhoni didn't have a great outing personally with the bat and he definitely wants to change that.

Vintage Dhoni was on show as he was coming down the track and smashing the ball as hard he does usually. With almost a month to go, Dhoni has sent warning signs for the oppositions as being the skipper, he wants to contribute with the bat as well and if the net sessions were anything to go by, the fans are in for a treat if Dhoni's bat gets going.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended midway in May after a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

The Dhoni-led side put the horrors of the 2020 season behind and became one of the most envious batting line-ups where they were scoring runs for fun in the middle-overs especially and were constantly putting scores of 190-210 and chasing down totals comfortably.