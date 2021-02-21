IPL 2021: Mohammad Azharuddin unhappy with Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, here's why

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had the biggest squad amongst the eight teams before the recently held auction for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they required only three players to fill their squad up, has brought some criticism from the former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azharuddin expressed his disappointment at the Sunrisers squad citing the reason that the group of 25 players didn't have a single player from Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin wrote, "Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team."

In the mini-auction that took place in Chennai on Thursday, SRH picked Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith and Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of the upcoming season of the lucrative league.

With the Hyderabad-based franchise leaving players like Prithvi Raj Yarra before the auction, there was not a single local player representing the side in the 2021 edition.

Sunrisers was one of the few teams, who retained most of their players going into the auction and had to tweak only a couple of places to get their full squad ready. By getting the experienced Kedar Jadhav, who was released by the Chennai Super Kings, the SRH have strengthened their middle-order by getting the experienced Maharashtra batsman in their line-up.