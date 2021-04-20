IPL 2021: Meet Ishani, the beautiful girlfriend of Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar is in the form of his life in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul Chahar has been MI skipper Rohit Sharma's first choice bowler in IPL 2021 and he has never let down his captain in IPL 2021.

Rahul recently shared an image on Instagram before the Delhi Capitals clash and in the picture he can be seen with his long-time girlfriend Ishani. It is to be noted that Rahul and Ishani recently got engaged too.

Rahul Chahar grabbed four wickets for 27 runs against KKR to help the MI register a stunning win. In the next game, he claimed three wickets in Chennai.

“When we started playing him (Chahar), I believe it was the 2019 season, and he had a breakthrough season. Even in the UAE, he bowled well; he had his ups and downs, he was consistent in his execution, but every year we see improvement in Rahul Chahar. Mind you he is still a young player. It feels as though he has been around for a long period, but he is also learning. Very happy the way he has come out, he is one of the leaders in our team, especially in the spin department,” MI coach Mahela Jayawardena said about the leg-spinner.

Rahul has tqken seven wickets in IPL 2021 and is one of the contenders or the Purple Cap. Harshal Patel of RCB currently has the Cap.