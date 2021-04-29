IPL 2021: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's pictures with daughter Ziva go VIRAL, see vibrant photographs here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently photographed with his daughter Ziva in two pictures and the vibrant pictires have now gone viral on social media.

In the pictures uploaded via Ziva's Instagram account, Dhoni can be seen holding his daughter. It is to be noted that Dhoni-led CSK is currently on top of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Though CSK has won five games in a row in IPL 2021, Dhoni has failed to live up to his reputation so far and is not looking in good form so far. Dhoni has scored 37 runs in six games, with four fours and a six.