IPL 2021: 'Looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt,' says RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson confirmed that skipper Virat Kohli will be opening the batting for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with the last year's discovery, 20-year old left-hander Devdutt Padikkal in the video posted by them on Thursday.. Kohli had said during the post-match presentation of the fifth and final T20I against England that he will be open the innings in the IPL 2021.

Talking about the team's thought process behind the decision of him playing at the top of the order, Hesson said, "Certainly we talked about it, before the auction because that came into our auction planning in terms of how we wanted to structure our line-up. So certainly no surprise there [Kohli himself announcing the same].

"Delighted that he got an opportunity to open for India the other day and show everybody, what he's capable of [opening the batting in T20s]. We certainly know that, but just another reminder for everybody.

"So yeah, really looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt, left-right combination, obviously different types of players. We know Virat's record after he gets through the powerplay, he's phenomenal especially when he bats at the top. It's a slightly different structure that helped determine our auction planning also," the former Blackcaps coach added.

Padikkal, who was the last season's Emerging Player, scored 473 runs opening the batting for the Virat Kohli-led side. Kohli, who had a sub-par season last year opened for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the series decider against England last Saturday and played an exceptional unbeaten innings of 80 runs off just 52 balls.

Hesson also shed light on who will take the wicket-keeping duties for this season but didn't give the name as to who will start as the designated gloveman. Hesson mentioned that AB de Villiers, who took the gloves last year, enjoyed the opportunity and wanted to take that responsibility, but this year they have options in that department with the additions of Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen and Andhra Pradesh's KS Bharat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their IPL 2021 campaign in the tournament opener against the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.