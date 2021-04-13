IPL 2021: KKR bottle as they decorate win in plate only to gift it to Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders did a choke for the ages as they lost to Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their second game of the 2021 campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs off the last five overs but could score 20 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Rahul Chahar couldn't stop taking wickets, Krunal Pandya looked like wanted to create a drought of runs on the Chepauk pitch, Jasprit Bumrah came back with a sensational 19th over giving away just four runs in that over. And, then there was Trent Boult landing yorkers left, right and centre in the final over to top it all.

KKR were cruising for the most part of the game and even the team management would be puzzled seeing how did they come from 104 in 13 overs to 142/7 in their 20 overs. The leg-spinner Rahul Chahar started the wickets procession in the ninth over removing the opening batsman Shubamn Gill as his first scalp of the night.

After which, Chahar just kept chipping at the wickets as he took wickets in the 11th, 13th, and the 15th over of the innings, taking wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and skipper Eoin Morgan. Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, was the miser and removed Shakib Al Hasan in an important breakthrough for his team.

After which, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell didn't have an answer to some tight bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Boult and KKR fell short by 10 runs off the target.

Earlier, owing to Suryakumar Yadav's innings of 56 off 36 balls, Mumbai Indians reached a competitive total on a Chennai track which was gripping and holding a bit and Andre Russell took a fifer to dismiss the Mumbai side for just 152 in their 20 overs.