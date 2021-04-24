IPL 2021: KKR struggle on Wankhede pitch, score 133 runs against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders' top-order's poor form continued in their fifth game of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they could score only 26 runs in the powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the openers were slow to get off the blocks, none of the players from the middle-order could offer significant much and the hard-hitter Andre Russell coming in at No 7 with four overs remaining didn't help their cause as the KKR side could score only 133 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

As mentioned, KKR had a scratchy start on a surface where a few balls were gripping but it was still a nice wicket to bat on. With the openers not getting off to a fast start, it was the responsibility of those in the middle to try and up the scoring rate. after Shubman Gill got out for 11 off 19 balls and Nitish Rana went back after hitting a six and scoring 22 runs off 25 balls, Rahul Tripathi took the onus on him to try and get a few quick runs for his side.

With a couple of sixes and a boundary, Tripathi did help his side's cause but the continuous fall of wickets at the other end didn't help either. Sunil Narine went for 6, skipper Eoin Morgan's poor run continued as he was out without scoring and without facing a ball.

Dinesh Karthik and Tripathi did help their team get to a 100-run mark but both got out at the wrong time and Andre Russell too couldn't continue his show for long and was removed by Chris Morris for just 9. In the end, KKR could muster only 133 runs in their 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals seamer Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for just 23 runs registering his joint-best figures in the IPL.