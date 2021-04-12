IPL 2021: Twitterati express frustration with hilarious memes at Abdul Samad being sent late by SRH

The 19-year old Sunrisers Hyderabad batting all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad grabbed a few eyeballs in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had done enough to start in his side's playing xi in their first game of the new season against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers were in desperate need of some big overs after losing the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the 13th over as they still needed 86 runs off just 42 balls to win. In came, the experienced Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, he hit a couple of good shots before he got out and then came Vijay Shankar, who too went back to the pavilion after hitting a six.

Finally, after the SRH side lost their fifth wicket at the end of the 18th over when the hard-hitting all-rounder Samad came in. He didn't need any sighters as the first ball against Pat Cummins and he hit that out of the ground. A back-of-length delivery just outside off, Samad stood tall maintaining a solid base and picked the bones out of it.

If this wasn't enough, a couple of deliveries later, Samad showed some more of it. A slot ball by Cummins this time and Samad dispatched the ball straight down the ground. If only, he had come two overs earlier, who knows things could have been different.

Along with cricketers Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, the fans expressed their frustration at Samad being sent in so late in the batting order. Many users suggested that a batsman like Samad, who can hit from ball one should have been in earlier in place of the two batsmen, who came before him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Well done @KKRiders on winning this game. With Russel bowling they have 6 quality options. But why was samad sent so late ?? #KKRvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 11, 2021

This is something the numbers don't quite convey, I agree. Someone might just be in great batting touch in practice and we might not always know. But Samad coming in at 19th over? Not sure that needs hindsight. https://t.co/eFaGdgFSVQ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 11, 2021

Samad showing what SRH need to promote. Names alright, game matters. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 11, 2021

Samad’s clean, fearless clean hitting off Cummins was just wow! Example of never say die talent in the country — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 11, 2021

Samad after hitting 2 sixes in last 2 balls: #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/SGXZlZqnnH — Nandini #IPL (@No_Sarcasmm2) April 11, 2021

They sent Shankar over Samad. What is this team? — Clive (@_vanillawallah) April 11, 2021

When power hitter Abdul Samad sent out that late on batting. Samad :#KKRvSRH #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XtKGTRWghU — Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) April 11, 2021

"Let's send Nabi and Shankar over Samad" pic.twitter.com/kqmAyExSwH — monkey बात (@monkeybaat83) April 11, 2021

Abdul Samad. Serious talent. He’s hit sixes against Nortje, Rabada, Bumrah and Cummins. Side note—He hit 36 sixes in his debut first-class season. #IPL2021 #SRHvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2021