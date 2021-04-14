IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets Internet ablaze with a hot 'twirl', WATCH viral video here

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic set social media ablaze on Tuesday with her hot ‘twirl’ at Mumbai Indians’ team hotel in Chennai.

Natasa then posted a short clip on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a red dress and heels as she roams inside the hotel campus. Natasa shared the video with famous Rihanna’s song, ‘This is what you came for’ playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their second game of the 2021 campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs off the last five overs but could score 20 runs for the loss of three wickets.

KKR were cruising for the most part of the game and even the team management would be puzzled seeing how did they come from 104 in 13 overs to 142/7 in their 20 overs. The leg-spinner Rahul Chahar started the wickets procession in the ninth over removing the opening batsman Shubamn Gill as his first scalp of the night.

Earlier, owing to Suryakumar Yadav's innings of 56 off 36 balls, Mumbai Indians reached a competitive total on a Chennai track which was gripping and holding a bit and Andre Russell took a fifer to dismiss the Mumbai side for just 152 in their 20 overs.