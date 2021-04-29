IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first and make one change against KKR

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No 25 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Rishabh Pant said that the wicket looked a little drier and there was a chance of dew coming in later, which made them choose to bowl first again.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that they would have bowled first as well on this wicket in Ahmedabad but mentioned that DC failing to chase in tehri last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gives them confidence.

KKR went with an unchanged XI, while the Capitals made one change, bringing in off-spinning all-rounder Lalit Yadav in place of Amit Mishra, who had a shoulder niggle.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy