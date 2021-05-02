IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bowl; World's No 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan makes debut for PBKS

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in Match No 29 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Rishabh Pant said that they are doing good as a team and will focus on the processes that have worked for them.

On the other hand, there was a change in captaincy for the Punjab Kings as KL Rahul is hospitalised due to appendicitis and will undergo surgery. Mayank Agarwal, his opening partner will take on the riens and suggested that the wicket will get lower and slower and have confidence after the win in their last game.

Punjab Kings made two changes to their line-up with Mayank coming in place of KL Rahul, while the world's No 1 T20 batsman, Dawid Malan made his debut in the IPL in place of Nicholas Pooran. Delhi Capitals went unchanged.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan