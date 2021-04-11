IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh has special message for DC opener after his exploits vs CSK

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw had special praise waiting for him after his blazing knock in his side's first game in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings. Shaw, who played a magnificent innings of 72 runs off just 38 balls has been in smashing form received some words of applause from his rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh.

Prachi Singh, who made her acting debut with a Colors TV show 'Udaan' sparked dating rumours with Shaw when she had special wishes for the opener on his birthday and after he got the 'Player of the Match' award during the last year's IPL.

On Saturday too, Prachi lauded Shaw's effort with a special creative message. On her Instagram story, Prachi wrote, "What a star of The 'SHAW'."

Prithvi Shaw continuing his smashing form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy took the attack to the Chennai bowlers as Shikhar Dhawan joined the party too. The duo raced away to 65 runs in the powerplay and were coasting along nicely towards the target.

Even though Shaw was dropped twice, he marched on as he put on a display from a short-arm jab to blistering boundaries on covers.

Delhi Capitals won their first game beating Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets chasing down 189 runs in just 18.4 overs.