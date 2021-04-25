IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals struggle after Prithvi Shaw's fifty, post 159 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals crawled after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an 81-run opening partnership as the slow Chennai surface came to the fore again
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's 81-run opening stand was the main reason for the Delhi Capitals getting to 159 against SRH | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Delhi Capitals stuttered to 159 runs in the first innings after they chose to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in Match No 20 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Capitals got off to a brilliant start with the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan putting on 81 runs for the first wicket.
However, losing both of them in quick succession didn't help and then skipper Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith had to rebuild for a couple of overs to get used to the pace of the pitch before they started to play their shots.