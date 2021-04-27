IPL 2021: Superman AB de Villiers at it again, rescues RCB after early blows, helps them get to 171

Adjectives fall short of describing the man, i.e., AB de Villiers. He came in at 60/3 in the ninth over at the fall of the wicket of Glenn Maxwell and stayed unbeaten till the end. On the way to his innings of 75 off just 42 balls, he became the sixth batsman to amass 5000 runs in the IPL, first helped stabilise RCB's innings with Rajat Patidar and then took the Delhi Capitals bowlers apart to take his side's score to 171/5 in 20 overs.