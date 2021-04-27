IPL 2021 DC vs RCB head-to-head stats, records, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, everything you need to know

Delhi Capitals, the last year's runners-up have had a fantastic start to their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four wins in the first five games. Apart from a last over loss against the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals have looked like the team to beat. Similarly, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four games out of the first five they have played. RCB won their firsts four games and lost their final game of the first leg against Ravindra Jadeja, no not Chennai Super Kings, it was Jadeja who stood tall against the men in red.

Delhi Capitals, who have changed their fortunes since their rebranding and the change in name in 2019 have had an advantage over the Bangalore side winning four out of the last five encounters. With dew playing a major part in the first game in Ahmedabad of the season, the teams would be hoping to win the toss first up.

Head-to-head: 25 games; RCB - 14, DC - 10, NR - 1

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals have faced each other 25 times in the 13 seasons since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and the men in red have won 14 games, while the Delhi Capitals have won 10 of the 25 encounters between the two sides, with one being abandoned due to rain.

Also read DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

In the last season, the two sides met twice and the Delhi side won both games. In the first encounter, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis starred against his old team with a half-century and the left-arm spinner Axar Patel with a couple of wickets as the men in blue won the game by 59 runs. In the reverse fixture, the penultimate fixture of the league stage the experienced duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 88-run partnership helping the Capitals chase down a 153-run target.

Virat Kohli leads the most runs list

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the DC vs RCB clashes over the years, amassing 921 runs, since 2008, being the only player to play for just franchise in all of the 14 editions of the league. Kohli is followed by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who played for the then Delhi Daredevils in the first three editions and has been part of the Bangalore side since, with 589 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in DC vs RCB clashes with 14 scalps. Chahl is followed by pacer Kagiso Rabada with 12 wickets, who joined the Delhi side in 2017. Former fast bowler, Zaheer Khan, who has played for both Delhi and RCB is in third place with 11 wickets.