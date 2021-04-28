IPL 2021: 'Woakes and Nortje can play a big role for us later in the tournament,' says DC coach Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has said that they have had a good start in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but believed that they still haven't played their best cricket yet and have had moments of sloppy cricket which have cost them the games.

Speaking during the virtual conference after his side's 1-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Ponting also suggested that they should have finished better against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which went to the super over and the men in blue prevailed in the same by a whisker.

'We still haven't played our best cricket yet'

Answering a DNA query in the post-match presser about their progression in the competition so far, Ponting said, "I think we've started well. I still don't think we have played our absolute best cricket yet. A couple of games we played in Mumbai, we had convincing run-chases... but we probably had the better of the conditions there.

"We just need to tighten up on a few little areas. I think we should have closed the game a bit better against the Sunrisers, a couple of days ago. A few areas tonight where we were just a little bit sloppy. As I said when these games are decided by such fine margins, you can't afford to be off the boil by one or two balls or have a bad over here or there. It's gonna cost you more often than not," the 46-year old added.

Ponting also suggested that they have had a good start but there are few improvements require.

'Woakes and Nortje can play a big part'

Talking about the balance of the team after the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became unavailable, Ponting said that yes it has affected them but found themselves fortunate that they have talented people to choose from as replacements and such a nicely built squad as well.

"With Ashwin not being there, obviously, Axar (Patel) and (Amit) Mishra are the best spinners we have in our squad. We'll toss up whether we play two overseas pacemen, that's the other option we have got with the guys like Chris Woakes and (Anrich) Nortje in our squad.

"We think at some stage in this tournament that they can play a big role, a big part for us. Look I am delighted with the squad of players we have got that actually makes my job as a coach, captain and selectors, it makes our job a little bit tougher knowing that you have got so much talent around your group.

"So keep watching out for the Delhi Capitals, I'm sure we'll keep getting better and better as this tournament goes on," the coach signed off.